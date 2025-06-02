Health officials confirm two new measles cases in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health have confirmed the state’s third and fourth cases of measles for the year of 2025.

MDH says both cases came from the Twin Cities metro area. The first case is a Washington County adult with an unverified vaccination status, who was exposed during domestic air travel outside of Minnesota. An unvaccinated child from Dakota County is the second case, but they have not traveled out of state nor had any known exposures.

Disease investigators say the child was infectious while at the theme park inside Mall of America on May 24, and people who were at the mall that day between 5 and 9 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

Those people should be aware of any symptoms that develop between May 31 and June 14. Unvaccinated people or people who have not had measles are the most at risk of catching it.

Initial symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. If symptoms develop, people should call their health care provider before going to a clinic.

MDH is working with local health departments and other Twin Cities locations to contact those who were exposed in either case.