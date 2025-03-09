Head-on collision in Rochester sends driver to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – Two vehicles crashed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on Frontage Road in Rochester.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the Slumberland Furniture store.

According to the preliminary police report, the two vehicles hit head-on when a motorist traveling northbound veered into oncoming traffic.

That motorist, a 72-year-old man, was transported to Saint Marys for evaluation and care.

Two people occupying the other vehicle were not transported.

Rochester police say no signs of impairment were observed.

As of 3:50 p.m., the crash scene was cleared.

A previous version of this article stated the crash happened on Hwy 52. This has since been corrected as new information was released by police.