Head of loon statue outside Allianz Field installed

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The massive loon sculpture outside of Allianz Field in St. Paul is one step closer to being completely installed.

Early this morning, crews installed the head of the loon in the Midway neighborhood. The statue stands about 33 feet high and 90 feet wide. It weighs around 25 tons and is made of stainless steel.

Now, with the head installed, it appears the sculpture is almost complete.