Hazardous algae found in Lake Nokomis

(ABC 6 News) — Hot temperatures this weekend might call for a dip in one of Minnesota’s many lakes, but if you are going to do that, you may want to avoid Lake Nokomis.

Hazardous algae has been detected in the lake just weeks after an advisory for blue-green algae had been lifted.

Now, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says that the main beach and 50th Street beach had those advisories issued.