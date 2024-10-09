Hayfield Superintendent sent letter of censure by Minnesota Board of School Administrators

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, the Minnesota Board of School Administrators issued a letter of censure to Hayfield Superintendent Gregg Slaathaug.

The Board apporved the letter at its meeting back on March 25, and it regards an incident in which Slaathaug issued a one-practice suspension for a student athlete.

A parent of the child made a comment that Slaathaug interpreted as a threat to retaliate against Slaathaug’s child, who was on a team that was coached by the parent. The letter states that Slaathaug then raised his voice, cursed, and threatened to hurt the parent if he retaliated.

The Board concluded that Slaathaug’s actions constitute immoral character or conduct, thus why it felt the letter of censure was an appropriate form of discipline.