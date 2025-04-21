Hayfield man accused of sexually abusing juvenile over almost a decade

(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield man is held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center after a juvenile disclosed nearly a decade of alleged past sexual abuse.

Jason Allen Krueth appeared in Dodge County Court on six charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child and three charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child Monday, April 21.

All of the charges are felonies.

Krueth is held on $50,000 bond with conditions, including no contact with juveniles, or $100,000 bond with no conditions.

According to court documents, Dodge County law enforcement began their investigation in August of 2024, after a Dodge County juvenile told an adult that Krueth had sexually assaulted her on many occasions.

Court documents allege that the juvenile said the sexual abuse began at age 5 or 6, and continued for 8 to 9 years.

In February of 2025, Dodge County police told Krueth about the sexual abuse allegations over the phone. Krueth allegedly said “oh, okay, that,” and later denied any sexual conduct with the juvenile.