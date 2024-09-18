Hay wagon crashes with kids on board in Wisconsin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Wisconsin, 25 people including small children are hurt after a tractor accident.

It happened on a school field trip to an apple orchard. Officials say the wagon that kids and chaperones were riding flipped over after losing control downhill.

The crash left three people with life threatening injuries, five others seriously hurt, and at least one having to be airlifted by a Mayo Clinic helicopter.

As of now, it is unclear if those with serious injuries are children, but law enforcement says no one was killed.