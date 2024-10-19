Hawaii kayaker rescued after more than 12 hours in the water

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Hawaii, a 17-year-old kayaker was rescued after more than 12 hours in waters near Oahu.

The 17-year-old was separated from his high school paddling team when he reportedly capsized. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The kayaker was forced to tread water for more than 12 hours when a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft spotted him just before 4:30 in the morning.

Officials say he was treated for injuries and hypothermia and was transported to an area emergency room.

At last check, he was in serious but stable condition.