Hasbara: Israeli bias 101

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak in front of Congress tomorrow, leaving many outraged.

The Rochester Solidarity with Palestine met at the Rochester public library to discuss hasbara on the eve of Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

Hasbara is a name for engineered narrative. Netanyahu, who is accused of war crimes has draws many outrages from people as he prepares to speak in front of Congress tomorrow.

“Innocent people are being bombed today as we speak, and we just sort of think of this as like well I’m going to go on with my day, and so Netanyahu is here but we don’t realize that there is so much killing going on,” Deah Kinion from the Rochester Solidarity with Palestine said.

The Israel-Hamas War means a lot to people like Kinion. She believes the U.S. is complicit with the genocide that is happening.

“It’s outrage that AIPAC gives so much money to our congress people and they’re essentially bought and paid for by Israeli lobby.”

Everyone expressed their thoughts, sharing in their frustration and anger.

The International Criminal Court was seeking Netanyahu’s arrest for possible war crimes in Israel, but the U.S. does not recognize the ICC.

Many congress members are torn on whether they should attend.

A protest will be held at U.S. senator Amy Klobuchar’s office in Minneapolis tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Locally, the Rochester Solidarity with Palestine is looking to educate more people.