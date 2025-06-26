Hartland man’s farm destroyed by a tornado on Wednesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – What was supposed to be a family dinner at The Depot Bar and Grill in Fairbault for the Ausen’s quickly turned into a night full of shock.

Wednesday’s tornado near Hartland tore a part Glenn Ausen’s far and although he wasn’t home when the damage occurred, he said it was still shocking to see leaving him with very little words for how to process it all.

“Ypu know I really don’t know what to think right now, I really don’t,” Ausen said. “It’s kind of one of them projects where you don’t know where to start.”

Pieces of wood and lots of metal litters the field adjacent to the farm off highway 13 near Hartland. But even with so much damage, Ausen remained hopeful.

“We’ll probably rebuild and try to put things back to normal again.”

Ausen’s brother and sister, Lynne Arneson and Ron Ausen, showed up at the farm to see the damage. They too couldn’t believe their eyes.

“A picture doesn’t do it justice, it’s unbelievable what the wind did,” Arneson said.

While the damage was tough to see for the Ausen family, Arneson and Ron Ausen both said they were grateful nobody was hurt.

“The house is ok, the chickens are ok, so it’s ok,” Ron Ausen said.

The rebuilding process already started as crews from Excel Energy were onsite to restore power to the home.