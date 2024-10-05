Harris, Trump on battleground blitz with a month remaining before the election

(ABC 6 News) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are on a battleground blitz with just over a month until the election.

Harris is in Detroit talking about jobs as she battles Trump for working class voters.

Meanwhile, in the southeast, Trump and JD Vance are in Georgia getting a briefing on the latest hurricane recovery efforts.

Next week, former President Barack Obama is set to join Harris on the campaign trail in Pittsburgh.