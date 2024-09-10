Harris, Trump make final preparations with the debate set for Tuesday evening

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Final preparations are underway ahead of the high stakes debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

At the debate, there will be no opening statements, no studio audience, no pre-written notes or huddling with staff during commercial breaks.

Microphones will also be muted when the other candidate is talking.

Harris has been preparing with mock trials while Trump has been meeting with policy advisers.