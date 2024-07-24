Harris campaign officially begins; Republicans respond

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Just a few days after President Biden’s endorsement of his vice president, Kamala Harris and her supporters are on the campaign trail.

The “Harris for President” campaign held its first press conferences in Minnesota, one in Rochester and the other in St. Paul.

In the DFL office in the Med City, Democratic lawmakers and a local union rallied around the presumptive nominee.

“Vice President Harris is best qualified and best prepared to prosecute the case against Donald Trump,” said State Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL) from a podium.

Some of what they presented mimicked arguments Harris herself made during her first rally in Milwaukee, but the representatives also spoke to Minnesotans directly.

“With Vice President Harris’ support, our communities have seen historic levels of investment,” said state Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL). “In less the one term, the Biden-Harris administration has created 220,000 jobs in Minnesota.”

With just over a hundred days until the election, Democrats appear to be working overtime rallying for a new candidate.

Republicans, though, are concerned with the switch.

“The anointment is a little bit disappointing because it bypasses the normal voice of the people process,” said state Rep. Duane Quam (R).

Harris’ political record has been heavily scrutinized. In particular, her involvement in the southern border crisis. Her handling of it has also become the subject of articles of impeachment from the U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R) from Tennessee.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will make their first stop in Minnesota Saturday, where the GOP hopes to give people a chance to better learn about the potential new VP.

“I like the fact that someone that served as a Marine is part of the ticket,” said Rep. Quam, “because national defense and international relations… we need to show strength.”

Both Trump and Harris continue their campaigning as the election ramps up.

After wrapping up Indianapolis, Harris will make her next appearance in Houston, Texas, While Trump and Vance will be in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday.