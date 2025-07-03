Harmony gets 4th of July celebrations underway

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Harmony got its 4th of July celebrations started a day early with the weekend of fun kicking off on Thursday.

Thursday night in Harmony features a beer tent, but the real celebration gets underway Friday with food vendors, live music, bounce houses, and much more.

“So new this year we have the Harmony Hustlers who are doing a 5k race tomorrow and that’s going to be a big draw, and we are really looking forward to that addition,” said Erica Thilges, the president of the Harmony Area Chamber of Commerce.

The grand parade kicks off at 3 p.m., and more information can be found here.