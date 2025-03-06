Harlem Globetrotters coming to Mayo Civic Center

Harlem Globetrotters LIVE Interview

(ABC 6 News) — In just 10 days, alley-oops and half-court shots will be returning to Rochester.

It’s part of the Harlem Globetrotters’ 2025 World Tour, which will be at the Mayo Civic Center on Sunday, March 16.

For those taking the court, being part of a team that has been wowing fans for nearly 100 years is something extra special. For many of them, they are doing more than just playing the game. They are creating lifelong memories for fans of all ages.

“If you come to a Globetrotter game, you can always expect some high flying dunks and some world-class tricks. But you can also expect to just have a really good time. It’s an all-purpose event. It’s a great date option. You can bring your family. You can bring your cousins, your uncles. Anybody can come to a Harlem Globetrotter game and have a great time,” said Jet Rivers of the Globetrotters.

Rivers has made stops in all 50 states and has played in 42 countries.

Tickets for the March 16 game are available online and can be found here.