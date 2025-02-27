Hank Williams Jr. to return to Iowa State Fair

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — We have 161 days until the Iowa State Fair is finally here, but there is much to look forward to.

That includes the return of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., who will be performing at the fair on August 15.

Williams has taken the Iowa stage several times in the past, with his most recent performance coming in 2012.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday with prices ranging from $54 to $99.