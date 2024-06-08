Half of the Michipicoten crew removed for safety as the vessel heads to nearby port

(KSTP) – The United States Coast Guard has provided an update on the Michipicoten the ship which began to take on water early Thursday morning in Lake Superior.

Around 11:30 a.m. the U.S. Coast Guard reported that half of the Michipicoten’s 22-person crew had been removed from the vessel for safety reasons. They also said the vessel is en route to a nearby port to complete inspections and effect repairs.

The bulk carrier Edwin H. Gott is alongside the Michipicoten as it continues its journey, with U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol, and National Park Service vessels remaining actively involved.

The situation began on Saturday morning in Lake Superior.

The United States Coast Guard of the Great Lakes said they received a report that the 689-foot Michipictoen carrying “taconite” was taking on water 35 miles southwest of Isle Royale. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the ship collided with an unknown object underwater, causing water to enter the ship. In response, the U.S. Coast Guard said a helicopter and multiple boat crews were on the scene to assist.

Reportedly, pumps inside the ship were able to help remove water, causing the ship to stop listing (tilting) at a 15-degree angle and instead listing at a 5-degree angle. Additionally, there are no reports of spillage.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, taconite is a low-grade iron that saved Minnesota’s mining industry.

This is a developing story.