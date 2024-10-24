Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa holds groundbreaking in Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Mason City, the groundbreaking for the largest ever Habitat for Humanity project in north central Iowa took place on Wednesday.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa is giving a helping hand to 13 families who will soon call Madison Heights in Mason City a home of their own.

ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt was at the event and has more in the video above.