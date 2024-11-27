H5N1 outbreak among livestock spreads to 50 states

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – With the November 25 discovery of the virus at a bird sanctuary in Hawaii, all fifty states now have confirmed cases of H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in livestock populations.

According to the CDC (as of November 26) 55 confirmed cases have also been found in people in seven states: California, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Dr. Matthew Binnicker, director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, says scientists and public health officials have known about avian influenza for decades.

“What’s different today is that since 2020, we’re seeing the largest outbreak of avian influenza among wild birds, poultry and backyard bird flocks,” he says.

“The virus has also been found in certain mammalian species, most recently in dairy cattle, which is a little bit unprecedented and unique. And every time we see the virus go from birds into mammals, we worry about the virus adapting closer and closer to being able to infect and be transmitted efficiently between humans,” Dr. Binnicker says.

While the current public health risk is low (as human-to-human transmission has not yet occurred) CDC is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures.

“The good news is that the pasteurization process used in the United States and many countries inactivates avian influenza. The milk that we drink, if it’s been pasteurized, is safe. Any animal products, such as eggs, beef or chicken, that you would cook to the recommended internal temperature renders that product safe to eat,” says Dr. Binnicker.

The CDC recommends as a general precaution whenever possible, people should avoid direct contact with sick or dead wild birds, poultry, and other animals and observe them only from a distance.

Also, do not touch or consume raw milk or raw milk products, especially from animals with confirmed or suspected avian influenza A virus infection.