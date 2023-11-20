Gunfire at County Road intersection under investigation

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired Friday night.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, a driver at the intersection of CR 120 NE and CR 20 SE, Pleasant Grove Township, called dispatch around 9:30 p.m. because she feared an occupant in a blue minivan was shooting at her car.

Parkin said the woman had seen flashes of light and pops signifying gunfire as she approached the intersection, and sped away from the area as the minivan traveled in the same direction as her.

Deputies who investigated the area did not find the minivan, but did find shell casings and four holes in a stop sign at the intersection.

Parkin said the incident is under investigation, but the OCSO believes the blue minivan’s occupant was shooting at the stop sign when the woman happened to drive up to the intersection.