Guitar owned by Prince sells for record amount

(ABC 6 News) – Julien’s Auctions announced earlier this month that it would be selling Prince’s Cloud 3 guitar. It was estimated to sell for anywhere between $400,000 and $600,000

As it turns out, the guitar ended up selling for $910,000 – setting the record for the most expensive Prince guitar to ever sell at auction.

Described by Julien’s as a Time Capsule, the Cloud 3 was used by Prince on several tours in the 1980’s including Purple Rain and Diamonds & Pearls.

The Cloud 3, as well as other Cloud models owned by Prince, was made in Minnesota.

The only other guitar auctioned off by Julien’s that surpassed Prince’s Cloud 3 was a guitar owned by John Lennon that sold for $2,857,000.