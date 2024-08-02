“Guess the Spot” exhibition in Rochester happening next week

(ABC 6 News) — Gallery 24 will be hosting their “Guess the Spot” exhibition in Rochester next week.

The event is taking place on Thursday, August 8th with a reception from 5:30-7:30 PM at Gallery 24 (120 Elton Hills Dr. NW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN).

The evening will be filled with artists’ talks, food, and drink, and attendees who correctly guess the most Rochester locations shown in the exhibition can win a prize.

For more information, click here.