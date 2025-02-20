Grumpy Old Men Winter Festival kicks off in Wabasha this weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The 32nd annual Grumpy Old Men Winter Festival officially begins in Wabasha on Friday.

There will be a merch shop with plenty of movie-inspired gear, a beer garden, a Flannel and Frost Party, a cribbage tournament, polka dancing, and of course, ice fishing.

There will also be screenings of the classic movie set in Wabasha both Friday and Saturday.

Festivities will wrap up with the Grumpy Old Men After Party on Saturday night.