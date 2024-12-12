Grocery store merger between Albertsons and Kroger on hold

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A $24 billion grocery store merger has been put on pause as of Wednesday.

A federal judge and a state judge overseeing two separate cases have halted the proposed merger of supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons, claiming the deal would drive up prices for customers.

Kroger and Albertsons claim they need to join forces in order to better compete with stores like Walmart, Amazon, and Costco.

The two chains say they are reviewing their options in the wake of the judges’ rulings.