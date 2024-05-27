Griot Arts looking to grow

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Griot Arts is a Rochester group that’s been looking to create an art hub for people of color.

Sunday, they gathered at Forager Brewery to host their Rhythm and Hues party to try to get their name out there.

Griot Arts started last year and organizers stressed the importance of having a space for the artists.

Local artists had their work on display and it allowed for people to learn more about them. Organizers said this is only the beginning.

“This community needs spaces like this desperately, we have community members, youth and young people that are desperate for a space to be held and seen and represented, and we’re hoping that this can be a small step and a seed so that more spaces like this can exist,” Griot Arts founder Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara said.

The next plan for Griot Arts is to open up an independent black owned bookstore. They’re looking to have it open in July.