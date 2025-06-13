Green “pockets” still pose a risk for Jenkins Creek wildfire

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(WDIO) — The National Incident Management Organization (NIMO) Team is continuing its containment and suppression efforts of the Jenkins Creek Fire on Thursday, June 12.

NIMO Team reports that several areas of dead balsam fir impacted by the spruce budworm outbreak continue throughout the fire footprint and that areas of green “pockets” of fuel still pose a risk of burning.

“Masticators working between the Cadotte Lake Campground and the Bundle Lake Road made great progress in the lighter fuels and completed 1 ½ miles of fuels reduction along the contingency line today,” explained NIMO team. “Crews will continue to work along the Bundle Lake Road working to tie it in with Town Line Road within the next few days. Two masticators on the 420J Road near the northerwestern tip of the fire also made great progress completing 1 ½ miles of fuels reduction though the heavy, dense vegetation that is throughout that area of the fire. The Unmanned Aerial Systems (UA/Drone) units assigned to the fire will continue to map the perimeter of the fire and look for any hotspots in the interior of the fire.”

The NIMO Team continued that there has been no significant smoke or heat detected within the interior of the fire for the past three days.

They also stated that there is a chance of rain heading into Friday morning and that smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to affect air quality in the area.