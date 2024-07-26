Great Midwest Rib Fest gets underway

(ABC 6 News) — An annual event celebrating everything barbecue got started on Thursday. That event is the Great Midwest Rib Fest, and it is back at Mystic Lake.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, and to celebrate, 10 of the nations top pit masters will be competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.

Barbecued food isn’t the only thing to look forward too, though. There will also be a rib eating championship held on Saturday as well as live music every night throughout the event.

There is no admission to get in, and it runs through Saturday.