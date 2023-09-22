Gray Duck Spirits, Caribou Coffee partner for alcoholic coffee beverage

(KSTP) – On Friday, Gray Duck Spirits announced their partnership with Caribou Coffee to create a spiked caffeinated drink.

Company officials say the new Spiked Nitro Cold Brew is made with nitrogenated Cold Press from Caribou Coffee that’s infused with a small amount of non-dairy creamer and natural vanilla flavor. The drink is made with the same base used in a Gray Duck seltzer, which has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 7%.

“We’re thrilled about this collaboration with Gray Duck that celebrates our shared commitment to innovation,” says Matt Reiter, Caribou Coffee’s Senior Vice President of Product and Procurement. “Caribou Coffee is known for our Cold Press Coffee, and its super smooth and slightly sweet flavor profile makes it the perfect base for Gray Duck’s Spiked Nitro Cold Brew.”

The partnership marks Gray Duck’s first large-scale partnership with a major brand to create a new product, according to a press release for the product.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with a notable brand like Caribou Coffee,” said Gray Duck partner and former Viking Chad Greenway. “This is a significant milestone for our young Minnesota business, and we think we’ve created something special with their team. You can taste the commitment to quality you’ve come to expect from both brands in every sip.”

The drink with be available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans, company officials say. To find stores carrying the product near you, CLICK HERE.

The Spiked Nitro Cold Brew won’t be available at Caribou Coffee locations.