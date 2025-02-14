Grassley reintroduces bipartisan bill to prevent mass violence

(ABC 6 News) – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is leading a bipartisan effort to reintroduce the EAGLES Act to prevent mass violence.

The bill is named after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mascot, and was introduced on the seventh anniversary of the shooting at that school in Florida.

If passed, the bill would expand the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) to include more focus on preventing targeted violence, including school violence.

The bill would also establish a national program on preventing targeted school violence and provide additional resources for research and training.