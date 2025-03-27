Grassley comments on potential impeachment of judges

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — At a town hall meeting held at the Franklin County Courthouse on Thursday, March 27, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley fielded several questions from concerned voters about his judicial oversight role.

“Why do you feel Donald Trump is above the law?” one voter shouted at the Senator.

“He’s not above the law,” Grassley replied.

Both President Donald Trump and campaign donor Elon Musk have both publicly called for impeachment of judges, which earned a rare public rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

“For more than two centuries,” Roberts wrote, “Writ has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Grassley announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee would take action at a hearing April 2 to “(explore) legislative solutions to the bipartisan problem of universal injunctions.”

Grassley said he believes legislation is needed to limit federal judges’ power, but stopped short of calling for their impeachment.

“You can’t impeach a judge just because you disagree with their opinion,” Grassley said in an interview on Fox News.

“Although our founders saw an important role for the judiciary, individual district judges have empowered themselves to become nationwide policymakers, as opposed to interpreting the law,” he said. “I consider this as very dangerous.”