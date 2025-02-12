Grassley and Cassidy introduce bill supporting organ transplant reforms

(ABC 6 News) – Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana introduced legislation allowing continued implementation of reforms to the U.S. organ transplant system.

If passed, it would enable the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to continue implementing Grassley’s reforms to that system.

The “OPTN Fee Collection Authority Act” would authorize HRSA to collect registration feeds from Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network member institutions, so that HRSA can maintain its current system.