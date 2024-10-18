Grassley: $53 million misallocated by Iowa judicial system

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A letter from Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley accused the state’s judicial system of misallocating $53 million.

In the letter, Congressman Grassley attributed the error to a computer issue occurring since 2021. He said the money is debt collections from the state’s Department of Management for initiatives such as the Victim Compensation Fund.

That program was shorted more than $3.5 million.

According to State Auditor Rob Sand, Gov. Kim Reynolds and her administration knew about the issue and hired a specialist to review it.