Grand Meadow man pleads guilty to interfering with privacy,

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow man accused of hiding cameras in his bathroom to film people, possession of child pornography–minor under 14, and firearm crimes pleaded guilty to 5 of his 21 Mower County charges ahead of trial.

Nicholas Adam Sneed, 46, was accused of 12 child porn charges, three charges of interfering with privacy–hiding a surreptitious device, and various drug and firearm charges in 2022 and 2023.

The Mower County attorney’s office dropped three charges of violent felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, because Sheriff Steve Sandvik issued Sneed a gun permit in 2021.

On Monday, May 20, Sneed pleaded guilty to two of his three gross misdemeanor charges of interfering with privacy.

Sneed also pleaded guilty to felony 5th-degree drug possession, and two gross misdemeanor charges of user of a controlled substance–possess firearm.

He was not convicted of any of the child pornography charges, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

The details of Sneed’s plea agreement were not publicly available Monday.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15.