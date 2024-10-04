Grand Meadow man appears on indecent exposure charge

ABC 6 NEWS — A Grand Meadow man appeared in Mower County Court on a count of indecent exposure dating back to July.

Douglas John Wobschall, 59, appears for an omnibus hearing on Friday, Oct. 4.

According to court documents, Wobschall was allegedly urinating in his yard and seen by an 11-year-old, who had complained of similar incidents in the past.

Police confronted Wobschall about the incident, and cited him for indecent exposure in the proximity of a minor, a gross misdemeanor.

Wobschall was previously convicted of indecent exposure for a 2022 incident and received a year of probation.

Following a failure to appear at his first appearance, a sign-and-release warrant was issued for Wobschall, which was served.