(ABC 6 News) — On Friday evening, the Grand Meadow Fire Department responded to a car fire on I-90 north of Dexter.

There was at least one person inside the vehicle, but they managed to get out. ABC 6 News on scene said the car was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

According to firefighters on scene, there were no serious injures as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.