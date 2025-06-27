Grand Meadow chiropractor charged with sexual assault of patient

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow chiropractor appeared in Mower County Court Friday after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient.

Dillon Carter Denisen, 42, is charged with one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–prohibited occupational relationship.

Denisen’s LinkedIn lists him as the owner of Meadow Area Chiropractic, LLC (209 2nd Avenue NE, Grand Meadow).

According to court documents, detectives with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office met with a man Thursday, June 26, about a sexual assault that had occurred the previous day.

The man told the investigators he’d first gone to Meadow Area to get a back adjustment June 23, which had helped — but he had been shocked when Denisen allegedly undressed him partially and massaged his hips with a numbing cream.

The alleged victim said he’d experienced significant pain relief, so he made another appointment for June 25.

According to court documents, during his second appointment, Denisen again undressed him partially, made sexual remarks, then performed a sex act on him without his consent.

According to court documents, investigators went to Denisen’s office and questioned him about the incidents.

Denisen allegedly admitted to the assault, and said undressing patients to the extent he had was not normal medical practice.

“The defendant admitted that what he did to Victim was never part of any training he received,” court documents read. “The defendant said that he has been worried about getting into trouble since the incident happened.”

Denisen was granted $15,000 bail with conditions, or $150,000 bail with no conditions.