Grand Casino Arena announced as new name for the home of the Wild

(KSTP) – Grand Casino will be the new naming rights sponsor for Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, which operates the venue, announced on Monday.

The name change to Grand Casino Arena will take effect Sept. 3, and the naming rights partnership with Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley — both owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe — will last through 2039.

“Grand Casino Arena will serve as the anchor of a dynamic entertainment district that transforms downtown Saint Paul,” said Craig Leipold, majority owner and principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. “The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has been a strong supporter of and investor in this city. We are thrilled for their partnership and support of the arena.”

All signage will be replaced inside and out before the puck drops on the 2025 NHL season.

Xcel Energy, the arena’s naming rights sponsor since it opened in 2000, will continue its relationship with the Wild as a business and community partner.