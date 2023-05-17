Graham Park Grandstand fails safety inspection

(ABC 6 News) — The future of the grandstand at Graham Park in Rochester is in question after a recent inspection.

Grandstand structures in Minnesota must be inspected every ten years. The Graham Park grandstand was inspected on April 26, and according to Olmsted County officials, the structure is not in compliance with the structural inspection requirements.

There are several events that utilize the grandstand, including the Olmsted County Fair. Olmsted County officials say they are considering alternative seating for fair events, if repairs are not feasible before the July event. They’re also exploring other options for the future.

The structure was originally built in 1938.