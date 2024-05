(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, May 28th, Governor Tim Walz will sign new rideshare legislation during a ceremonial bill signing.

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will hold the ceremony to celebrate legislation that will keep rideshare services in Minnesota, and raise pay for drivers.

Once the bill is signed, rideshare drivers will make $1.28 per mile, and $0.31 per minute.

The ceremony will start at 10:15 a.m.