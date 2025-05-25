Governor Walz speaks on five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz released the following statement on Sunday, the five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death:

“Today, we honor and remember George Floyd. Five years ago, his death marked a turning point in our nation and sparked a global movement. Minnesotans raised their voices, calling for justice and real, meaningful change to prevent a murder like this from ever happening again.

“In Minnesota, we heeded that call for change. We’ve made key reforms to policing and public safety, including banning chokeholds and neck restraints, imposing a duty to intercede on officers who witness a colleague using excessive force, and banning warrior-style training.

“The most important legacy we must carry on is ensuring that race and identity don’t determine Minnesotans’ safety or ability to thrive. Everyone deserves to be respected and protected by law enforcement. Our work to combat discrimination and ensure the humanity of every person in Minnesota is protected is ongoing.

“Gwen and I are holding George Floyd’s family and friends in our prayers. Minnesota continues to mourn his loss and honor his legacy in hopes that it might make our state better for generations to come.”