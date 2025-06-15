Governor Walz signs two-year state budget 

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz signed into law on Saturday the remaining bills that make up Minnesota’s two-year state budget.

Chapter 1, Senate File 3: The Environment and Natural Resources Appropriations Omnibus Bill funds the Department of Natural Resources, the Pollution Control Agency, the Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Minnesota Zoo, and other entities.

Chapter 2, House File 1: Modifies MinnesotaCare for Undocumented Adults.

Chapter 3, House File 2: The Omnibus Health and Human Services Bill, which also includes provisions covering Children, Youth, and Families, contains support for Emergency Medical Services, food security, and several programs designed to increase reimbursements for mental health providers and hospital care. The bill also includes policy and budget provisions covering fraud prevention, telehealth, security at child care centers, newborn screenings, child welfare IT system, homelessness prevention, and opioid education.

Chapter 4, House File 4: The Commerce and Consumer Protection Policy and Appropriations Bill funds the Department of Commerce and Office of Cannabis Management and includes an extension and modification of the state’s reinsurance program. The bill also makes several changes to the state’s laws governing insurance.

Chapter 5, Senate File 1: The Higher Education Policy and Appropriations Omnibus Bill invests in Minnesota’s higher education system by funding initiatives such as the State Grant Program, Fostering Independence Grants, and Postsecondary Child Care Grants—among other efforts that promote affordability, access, and student success. The bill also includes policy reforms that strengthen student protections.

Chapter 6, Senate File 17: The Jobs, Labor, and Economic Development Policy and Appropriations Omnibus Bill invests in Minnesota’s workforce and economic future by funding teacher apprenticeships, public service career pathways, and expanded support for youth and individuals with disabilities—among other programs aimed at strengthening the state’s workforce. The bill also includes policy reforms that enhance labor standards, modernize workplace protections, and support economic growth across the state.

Chapter 7, Senate File 2: The Omnibus Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Policy and appropriations bill includes funding for the Public Utilities Commission and the Commerce Department’s Division of Energy Resources.

Chapter 8, House File 14: The Transportation Finance and Policy Omnibus Bill establishes funding for the Department of Transportation, Metropolitan Council, and transportation activities of the Department of Public Safety. The legislation provides funding for a central State Patrol Headquarters, state road construction, and suicide prevention measures for the Washington Avenue Bridge. It also establishes the Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic Memorial Bridge in Minneapolis as well as the Elmstrand, Finseth, Ruge Heroes Bridge in Burnsville.

Chapter 9, House File 3: The Human Services Appropriations Bill curbs spending growth in Medical Assistance disability waivers and nursing homes . The bill also invests in building capacity for forensic mental health beds to reduce the need for jails and hospitals to hold patients, as well as increased funding for anti-fraud efforts.

Chapter 10, House File 5: The Education Policy and Appropriations Omnibus Bill protects the investments made in the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions and funds education programs. The bill also makes targeted reductions that address long-term budget challenges.

Chapter 11, Senate File 9: Legislative Corrections Bill.

Chapter 12, House File 16: The Data Center Regulatory Bill creates environmental and energy requirements for data centers and modifies sales and use tax exemptions.

Chapter 13, House File 9: The Tax Finance and Policy Bill makes changes to the rate and distribution of the cannabis gross receipts tax, eliminates a tax exemption for electricity use by data centers, and makes the Research & Development Tax Credit partially refundable.

Chapter 14, House File 17: The Capital Investment Cash Bill includes $10.5 million in investments in public safety, public housing, economic development, and various other projects.

Chapter 15, House File 18: The $700 million bonding bill includes $215 million for state asset preservation, $211 million for swater programs, $80 million for roads and bridges, and $29 million for housing. It also includes $67 million for the new BCA Regional Office and Laboratory in Mankato, $55 million for a new DCT Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, and $7.4 million for programming and support space at DOC Lino Lakes.