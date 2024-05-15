Governor Walz Signs Six Bills into Law

(Office of Governor Tim Walz) – Governor Tim Walz today signed six bipartisan bills into law, including the Transportation Policy Omnibus, Pensions Supplemental Budget, and Department of Human Rights policy bills.

Chapter 96, House File 3800 allows for the establishment of housing cooperatives. The bill also outlines the organization, operation, and powers of the board of directors of cooperatives.

Chapter 101, House File 3204 makes changes to family law including updating statues related to custody and parenting time law; clarifying the legal standard for prenuptial agreements; and helping ensure parents that utilize assisted reproduction do not need to legally adopt their own child.

Chapter 102, House File 5040: Pensions Supplemental Budget Bill. This bill makes changes to teacher pensions and retirement systems.

Chapter 103, House File 3488 establishes compensation requirements for minors appearing in internet content creation as well as record maintenance and retention requirements for content creators. The bill establishes that if a minor under the age of 14 is featured in monetized content, they must receive 100% of the proceeds of media featuring them.

Chapter 104, House File 3436: Transportation Policy Omnibus Bill. This bill revises J-Turn laws, updates eligibility for Safe Routes to School grants, and updates several provisions in the Greater Minnesota Transit Program. The bill also expands the representatives on the Traffic Safety Advisory Council, allows additional Deputy Registrars in greater Minnesota to become full-service providers, and establishes requirements for roadable aircraft.

Chapter 105, House File 4109: This bill clarifies protections within the Minnesota Human Rights Act. This includes ensuring people with episodic disabilities are covered by disability protections under the Human Rights Act and extending protections from credit discrimination to include familial status. This bill also clarifies exemptions for religious organizations.