Governor Walz signs education, children and families bill into law

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed the education and children and families package into law on Saturday night.

The legislation funds a summer program to help families purchase healthy food for school-aged children during the summer months, increases the number of pre-k seats in the state, establishes a Child Protection Advisory Council to improve Minnesota’s child protection system, and includes grant funding to expand access to child care in Minnesota.

“From summer school meals and literacy programs, to child care and pre-k, I was proud to sign a package that will strengthen resources for children and families across the state,” said Governor Walz. “By investing in key programs, this legislation takes us another step closer to making Minnesota the best state for kids.”

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, Chapter 115, House File 5237 funds the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program, which provides low-income families with school-aged children $40/month per child during the summer months to purchase healthy foods using EBT cards.

The bill allocates funding to increase the voluntary prekindergarten program seats to 12,360 in fiscal year 2025. It also invests $37 million to improve literacy skills and compensate teachers for training in structured literacy.

Additionally, the package allocates funding to upgrade and expand food shelf facilities across Minnesota and appropriates funds to support the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, a step forward in establishing Minnesota as the best state in the nation for children.

The legislation also includes funding to address youth homelessness and establish a Child Protection Advisory Council to review the child protection system, enhance accountability, and ensure the system has sufficient capacity and resources.

The bill also includes funding for child care improvement grants for local communities to increase the supply of quality child care.