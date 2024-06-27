Governor Walz signs clean energy legislation in at Dexter farm

Governor Tim Walz commits to having 100% clean energy by 2040.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz signed a new clean energy legislation at a farm in Dexter, Minnesota.

Walz said that he is committed to having 100% clean electricity in Minnesota by 2040, and this signing was just a step towards achieving that goal.

Currently, 54% of energy used in the state comes from renewable resources, which outpaces the national average of 41%.

“We think that we can achieve additional certainty. We can achieve our goals faster. We can move more quickly to get the much-needed transmission infrastructure that’s going to unlock renewables across our region,” said Ryan Long, the Xcel president of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.