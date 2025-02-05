Governor Walz sets special election date for Minnesota House to fill vacancy

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Tim Walz issued a writ of special election on Wednesday to fill a vacancy in House District 40B in Ramsey County.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 11. If necessary, a special primary election for nomination of candidates will be held on Tuesday, February 25.

This comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that Walz acted prematurely when he issued a previous writ of special election.

