Governor Walz responds to end of legislative session

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s 2025 legislative session has wrapped weeks after a special session, and Governor Tim Walz is giving his thoughts.

Governor Walz released the following statement regarding the end of the legislative session, and the budget agreement reached by state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“Against the backdrop of partisan disfunction in Washington, Minnesota is proving that we can still come together and get things done for the people we serve. With the most closely divided legislature in the country, we passed the largest reduction in state spending in state history and protected the things that make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a child: universal school meals, paid family and medical leave, tax cuts for seniors, and investments in child care and infrastructure. I applaud the legislators who worked late into the night to get this done and I look forward to signing this budget into law.”