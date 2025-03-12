Governor Walz outlines potential impacts of Department of Education cuts

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz visited a Fridley elementary school on Wednesday to discuss how cuts to the Department of Education could impact Minnesota.

The Governor’s speech comes as the Trump Administration moves to cut federal funding for education, and layoff employees in that department.

According to Governor Walz’s office, it could effect funding for several programs in Minnesota schools, including:

$256 million for students with disabilities

$192 million for students from low-income backgrounds and English learners

$27 million for academic enrichment activities

$6 million for students in rural schools

$38 million for children living on military bases or Native American reservations

It could also effect funding for Minnesota’s workforce development programs, and financial aid programs.

Courtesy of the Office of Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan

Governor Walz released the following statement on the cuts:

“Dismantling the Department of Education has nothing to do with improving outcomes for our kids, it’s simply about taking away resources for public schools. As a former teacher, I know that President Trump’s dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education will do damage to our schools that will impact our kids for years to come. As President Trump and his billionaire-led administration slash resources for students, I’m going to fight back as hard as I can to make sure kids have access to food, education, and opportunity.”