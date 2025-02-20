Governor Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Minnesota Border Patrol Agent David Maland

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, February 22.

This order is in honor and remembrance of David Maland, who was shot while on duty as a federal borer agent last month in Vermont.

“Minnesota is deeply saddened by the loss of David Christopher Maland, a Minnesotan who committed his life to serving our nation,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Minnesota recognizes Maland’s dedicated service and sacrifice, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Maland’s interment will be held on Saturday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.