Governor Walz encourages Minnesotans to claim Child Tax Credit

(ABC 6 News) – As tax filing season begins, Governor Tim Walz is encouraging Minnesotans to claim the Child Tax Credit when filing their state income tax return.

Governor Walz visited the McDonough Community Center in St. Paul on Tuesday to talk about it.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, nearly 2225,000 families claimed the Child Tax Credit last year, and saw an average total credit of $2,500 back in their pockets. The tax credit is up to $1,750 per child, and is estimated to reduce child poverty in Minnesota by one third.

Taxpayers who qualify for the credit will have the option to receive advance payments of the credit during this year’s tax filing season. If opting to do that, the individual will receive their full Child Tax Credit for 2024, and part of their 2025 credit in three equal payments in the second half of the year and the remaining 2025 credit when filing next year.

There are free tax preparation sites across the state that can help Minnesotans file their taxes and claim the Child Tax Credit.