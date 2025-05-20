Governor Walz declares peacetime emergency, directs additional state resources to northern Minnesota wildfire response and recovery

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and directed Minnesota state agencies to provide the assistance necessary to help respond to and recover from wildfires in northern Minnesota.

The fires have burned more than 30,000 acres in St. Louis County, and on Monday, the county declared a state of local emergency, requesting public disaster assistance.

“We will continue to deploy every possible resource to respond to the wildfires that are burning across Northern Minnesota,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “I’m grateful for the tireless work and coordinated response from emergency management officials, first responders, wildland firefighters, and law enforcement to keep Minnesotans safe. We will continue working alongside these frontline responders as they protect life and property.”

The order is intended to further support wildland firefighters and emergency responders as the Jenkins Greek, Camp House, and Munger Shaw fires continue to burn.

Last week, Governor Walz also authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance for wildfire response.

